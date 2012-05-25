May 25 Women's apparel retailer Talbots Inc
said Sycamore Partners, with which it has been in
exclusive talks for a buyout, is not prepared to execute a deal
at this time.
Talbots said it remains open to pursuing a transaction with
Sycamore at $3.05 per share pursuant to an acceptable merger
agreement.
The company said it was exploring other strategic
alternatives.
The struggling retailer put itself up for sale after it
tried to change its store formats and cater to a younger
generation of shoppers and lagged behind peers such as Ann Inc
and Chico's FAS Inc.