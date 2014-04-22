(Corrects headline to show $0.21 was Tal's income per ADS, not
total profit)
April 22 Tal Education Group :
* Announces unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal
quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2014
* Sees Q1 2015 revenue $85.9 million to $88.4 million
* Sees Q1 2015 revenue up 40 to 44 percent
* Q4 revenue $87 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.4 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per American depositary
share were both US$0.21
* Qtrly total student enrollments increased by 38.8%
year-over-year to approximately 348,000
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
