(Corrects headline to show $0.21 was Tal's income per ADS, not total profit)

April 22 Tal Education Group : * Announces unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2014 * Sees Q1 2015 revenue $85.9 million to $88.4 million * Sees Q1 2015 revenue up 40 to 44 percent * Q4 revenue $87 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.4 million * Qtrly basic and diluted net income per American depositary share were both US$0.21 * Qtrly total student enrollments increased by 38.8% year-over-year to approximately 348,000 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue view $82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage