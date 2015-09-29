HELSINKI, Sept 29 Finland's second-biggest media group Alma Media said on Tuesday it was buying the outstanding shares of Talentum, a smaller rival specialising in business newspapers, for 43 million euros ($48 million).

Alma, whose biggest papers include tabloid Iltalehti and business daily Kauppalehti, already owns around 32 percent of Talentum.

It has offered 0.25 new shares and 0.70 euros cash for each Talentum share, representing a premium of 22.5 percent over the target's closing price on Monday.

Finnish media firms have struggled to hold on to their readers amid three-year old recession in the Nordic country.

"This is a long-awaited deal where benefits come primarily through cost cuts," said strategist Jukka Oksaharju at brokerage Nordnet.

The combined sales of the two companies was 367 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)