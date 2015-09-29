HELSINKI, Sept 29 Finland's second-biggest media
group Alma Media said on Tuesday it was buying the
outstanding shares of Talentum, a smaller rival
specialising in business newspapers, for 43 million euros ($48
million).
Alma, whose biggest papers include tabloid Iltalehti and
business daily Kauppalehti, already owns around 32 percent of
Talentum.
It has offered 0.25 new shares and 0.70 euros cash for each
Talentum share, representing a premium of 22.5 percent over the
target's closing price on Monday.
Finnish media firms have struggled to hold on to their
readers amid three-year old recession in the Nordic country.
"This is a long-awaited deal where benefits come primarily
through cost cuts," said strategist Jukka Oksaharju at brokerage
Nordnet.
The combined sales of the two companies was 367 million
euros last year.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)