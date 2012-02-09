* Fills gap in Oracle's line of web-based software
* Comes after SAP offered $3.4 bln for SuccessFactors
* Taleo shares rise 17 percent
By Jim Finkle and Sayantani Ghosh
Feb 9 Oracle Corp plans to
buy Taleo Corp, a maker of Web-based software for
recruiting employees, for about $1.9 billion as a war heats up
for control over the fast-growing cloud computing market.
It is the latest big investment in cloud computing by
Oracle, the world's No. 2 maker of business management software
after Germany's SAP. While Oracle is behind SAP when
it comes to selling traditional software that customers install
on their computer systems, its billionaire CEO Larry Ellison has
been more aggressive in adding cloud-based software offerings
over the past few years.
They are both trying to catch up with cloud leader
Salesforce.com Inc, which was started over a decade ago
by former Oracle executive Marc Benioff. Ellison was an early
investor but Benioff fired him from the board when he felt
Oracle got too aggressive in competing with the firm.
Cloud computing refers to providing software, storage,
computing power and other services to customers from remote data
centers over the web. Demand for cloud-based software is rising
rapidly because the approach allows companies to use new
programs faster and at lower costs than traditional products
that are installed at a customer's own data center.
Last year, Oracle introduced web-based versions of
several of its new line of business management software programs
known as Fusion Apps, which analysts say is still in the early
stages of winning market acceptance.
Last month it paid $1.5 billion purchase for
established cloud player RightNow Technologies, whose software
helps companies provide customer service.
In December, SAP, which has a smaller set of cloud
offerings, said it will buy cloud human-resources software maker
SuccessFactors Inc for $3.4 billion to jump start its
expansion into the hot sector.
Still, it is early days for Oracle and SAP when it
comes to cloud computing. Analysts say that many corporate
technology buyers are skeptical that home-brewed cloud products
from Oracle and SAP will hold up against proven products from
pioneers like Salesforce.com.
"SAP and Oracle are still perceived as the old guard
on premise and they are not 'with it' in cloud," said Nomura
Securities analyst Rick Sherlund. "They want to own this space.
They want to reinvent themselves for the cloud.... They are
buying a position in the cloud through consolidation."
PLUGGING HOLES
Analysts said Oracle's Fusion Apps cloud products
already provide a fairly broad array of business management
programs, which means that it is under less pressure to buy
companies to build out its portfolio than SAP, which has fewer
web-based offerings.
Taleo fills one of the few obvious gaps in Oracle's
offering, said Morgan Keegan analyst Michael Nemeroff.
"They did not have a recruitment package. They always
needed to develop or buy it and now they have done it," he
said.
Last month, Oracle filled another hole with its $1.5
billion purchase of RightNow Technologies: web-based software
for handling customer service.
Nemeroff said that Oracle may still be looking to
purchase a company that provides web-based payroll software,
such as one Ultimate Software Group Inc. Officials with
Oracle declined comment.
SAP spokesman Jim Dever said that his company would
discuss its strategy for expanding its cloud offerings in
several weeks, after the close of the SuccessFactors deal.
The Taleo deal value of $46 a share offers an 18
percent premium to Taleo's Wednesday close of $38.94.
Taleo shares surged 17 percent on Thursday as the
Nasdaq Composite Index was flat.
Other makers of cloud-based software rose only
moderately amid expectations that Oracle and SAP will be
selective in making any acquisitions.
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc's stock rose 1.8
percent to $18.10. Kenexa Corp climbed 2.5 percent to
$28.82, while Ultimate Software Group rose 1.2 percent to
$66.82.