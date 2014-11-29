KABUL A Taliban attack on a foreign aid workers' guest house in the Afghan capital ended Saturday night with all three gunmen dead, an army commander said.

At least two civilians died in the assault in the city's western district of Karte Seh, said Qadam Shah Shaheem, commander of the Afghan army's 111 Military Corps Kabul.

He said eight people were rescued from the guest house.

The attack, the second in three days on expatriate aid workers' housing, led to a four-hour battle with army and police.

(Reporting by Kay Johnson; editing by Ralph Boulton)