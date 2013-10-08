By Euan Rocha and Scott Haggett
| TORONTO/CALGARY
TORONTO/CALGARY Oct 8 Talisman Energy Inc
shares rallied in trading before the bell on Tuesday on
news that Carl Icahn has built a stake in the company, but
doubts remain about whether the billionaire investor will be
able to force dramatic changes.
Investors and analysts see Icahn's involvement in Talisman
breathing life into the stock in the short-term, but many are
wary, as the company has been working through a restructuring
process under new management for over a year now and the results
so far have been mixed at best.
"As a long-suffering shareholder, we are happy to see some
price realization right now, but we are wary as the stock has
already moved quite a bit in the last couple of weeks given the
speculation around activist involvement," said Ryan Bushell a
portfolio manager at Leon Frazer, which owns about 1.55 million
Talisman shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"For the long term, whether this will result in taking the
company where it needs to go - that for me is still very much in
question," said Bushell.
Icahn disclosed late on Monday that he owns a 6 percent
stake in Talisman. The company's shares were up 6.5 percent at
$13.58 in trading before the bell in New York on Tuesday.
The shares have risen 2 percent over the past 12 months, but
much of the rise has come since the start of October, when
rumors began to swirl that an activist investor was buying the
stock.
Icahn, 77, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that he intended to talk with Talisman's
management to discuss strategic alternatives for the company,
including asset sales or restructuring. He may also seek a board
seat, according to the filing.
But many analysts noted that Talisman has already been
working on a restructuring and asset sales process for months.
"Although the presence of Icahn's beneficial interest may
excite some investors, we remain cautious on the story going
forward, particularly given that management is currently in the
midst of a portfolio restructuring initiative," JPMorgan analyst
Katherine Minyard said in a note to clients.
"Moreover, we believe that any positive investor sentiment
may be tempered over the long run as long as Talisman retains a
somewhat scattered and unfocused portfolio."
Hal Kvisle, who took over as Talisman chief executive in
September 2012 following the abrupt departure of John Manzoni,
is refocusing the company's sprawling global footprint to
concentrate operations in North and South America and Southeast
Asia. He is also restructuring production away from low-value
natural gas.
The company is looking to raise as much as $3 billion from
asset sales this year. Talisman is looking to sell lands in the
North Duvernay shale-gas region of Alberta and parts of its
holdings in the Montney field, which straddles Alberta and
northeastern British Columbia.
It is also looking to sell its 12.15 percent stake in the
Ocensa pipeline, which carries 650,000 barrel of oil per day
from Colombia's interior to an oil port on the country's
Atlantic coast. Sources have also told Reuters the company is
exploring the sale of its shale assets in the Eagle Ford basin
in south Texas.
The company completed the sale of a 49 percent stake in its
North Sea operations to Sinopec for $1.5 billion in
December.
BMO analyst Randy Ollenberger said he sees Icahn's
involvement as a potential catalyst for Talisman's stock price.
"However, the sale of all or part of the company will
clearly take time and there are no guarantees the company is
able to achieve prices that will meet the market's
expectations," Ollenberger said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Scott Haggett; Editing by John
Wallace)