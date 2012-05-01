GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
May 1 Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit driven by growth from North American shales.
Talisman, which has been building up its position in oil and liquids-rich shale plays in Canada and the United States, earned $291 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $326 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.
Earnings from operations rose to $167 million, or 16 cents per share, from $157 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp asked a New York court on Friday to reject another subpoena request from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, arguing the prosecutor's recent claim to have found evidence Exxon misled investors was false and that he was abusing his investigative powers.