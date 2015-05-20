OSLO May 20 Canadian oil firm Talisman Energy , purchased by Spain's Repsol earlier this month, drilled a dry well north of the Varg field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

Other partners in the licence include Ithaca Petroleum Norway, Det norske and Fortis Petroleum with a 25 percent stake each. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)