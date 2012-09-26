* Expects first oil from offshore Vietnamese fields in mid-2013

* Stanley condensate at Papua New Guinea to start production in 2014

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Talisman Energy Inc will have new crude oil and condensate production coming online in Vietnam and Papua New Guinea in the next two years to meet growing demand in Asia, a company official said on Wednesday.

The Canadian company expects to start drilling at the Hai Su Trang and Hai Su Den fields offshore Vietnam in the fourth quarter with crude production to start in the middle of next year, Paul Blakeley, an executive vice president at Talisman, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

The field's production will peak at about 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) and its output will be tied to export facilities at neighbouring Te Giac Trang field, said Blakeley, who oversees Talisman's operations in the Asia Pacific.

Soco International PLC operates the 55,000 bpd Te Giac Trang (TGT), or White Rhino, field in block 16-1, lying 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Vietnam's southern city of Vung Tau.

In Papua New Guinea, Talisman expects to start Stanley condensate production in 2014, Blakeley said, with about 5,000 bpd produced in the first phase and gradually increased.

Talisman is also due at the end of this year to take over the Kinabalu field in Malaysia from Royal Dutch Shell, Blakeley said.

"It will bring immediate production next year" of 10,000 bpd, he said, adding that the field's output could double with further development.