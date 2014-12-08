Dec 8 Repsol SA and Talisman Energy Inc
have revived talks and are in the process of discussing
options that could include sale of a selection of assets or the
entire company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with
the matter.
However, Talisman's falling valuation remains a hurdle to a
deal, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1A8Yfkn)
In July, Repsol had approached Talisman, Canada's
fifth-largest independent petroleum producer which has a market
capitalization of nearly C$11 billion ($10.2 billion).
The talks between both the companies had broken down in
August over Talisman's North Sea assets which have consistently
missed production targets and weighed down its stock.
Representatives at Repsol and Talisman were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 1.1479 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; editing by Gunna
Dickson)