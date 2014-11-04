CALGARY, Alberta Nov 4 Talisman Energy Inc said on Tuesday it remains on track to sell as much as $2 billion in assets over by 2015.

The company, whose shares have dropped by more than half over the past year as it struggles to cut costs and boost profit from its operations worldwide, said it expects to meet its target and could sell additional properties if needed.

Hal Kvisle, the company's chief executive, also said on a conference call he will remain in place until the board finds a suitable candidate to replace him. He had been expected to retire by year end. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by James Dalgleish)