CALGARY, Alberta Nov 6 Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it will look for a partner to help develop its properties in the emerging Duvernay shale field in Alberta as it reconsiders plans to sell its holdings in the northern portion of the field.

Hal Kvisle, the company's chief executive, said his thinking had changed on selling the northern properties to raise capital to develop its lands on the southern part of the field. Instead, a joint-venture partner could help fund development of all its holdings on the shale field.

"We've now shifted our focus, given the market out there, to looking at more of a fifty-fifty joint venture across the full Duvernay," he said on a conference call.