May 8 Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman
Energy Inc said Chief Financial Officer Scott Thomson
is leaving the company to take over as chief executive of heavy
equipment dealer Finning International Inc.
Talisman named Paul Smith, the head of its North American
business, as its new CFO, effective May 20.
The company, which is in the midst of a restructuring, said
earlier Wednesday that it reached a deal to sell its shale gas
operation in Poland and exit the country.
Talisman CEO Hal Kvisle, who took over last September
following the abrupt departure of John Manzoni, is refocusing
the company's sprawling global operations to concentrate on
North and South America and Southeast Asia.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $12
billion, closed down 1 percent at C$11.57 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. Finning shares closed up 3 percent at
C$23.71.