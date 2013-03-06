UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 6 Talisman Energy Inc will not buy back a portion of its own shares until the company completes an asset sale program, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Hal Kvisle told reporters that a share repurchase program for which some investors have pressed would only come if Talisman successfully completed its plan to sell $2 billion to $3 billion in assets over the next 12 to 18 months.
"In terms of share buybacks, the board has never been opposed to that," Kvisle said. "I expect with a good divestment program we would be doing that."
LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.