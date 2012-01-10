* To reduce 2012 capex by $500 million
* Production from ongoing operation rises 9 pct in 2011
* Sees production to grow 5 pct in 2012
* Expects liquids production in North America to rise
* To sell $1 bln-$2 bln non-core assets in the North Sea
By Arnav Sharma
Jan 10 Canada's Talisman Energy
plans to reduce its capital spending by more than a tenth this
year, as the oil and gas producer pulls back on investments in
natural gas assets to focus on liquids-rich shales such as the
Eagle Ford in Texas.
A steep drop in U.S. natural gas prices has forced
many companies to invest in fields with a higher percentage of
liquid content.
Shares of Talisman rose 5 percent in early morning trade on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They later pared some
gains to trade up 4 percent at C$12.85.
Talisman, Canada's third-largest independent oil explorer,
expects to spend slightly over $4 billion in 2012.
"There's a downward pressure on the company's free cash
flows, and it realizes that. Hence, they want to focus on other
places, whether it's natural gas liquids, or even light oil if
they can get their hands on it, to improve their netbacks,"
Accountability Research analyst Imran Pervaiz told Reuters.
The company said production from ongoing operations rose 9
percent to average about 425,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) in 2011.
Talisman expects production to grow 5 percent in 2012.
The company plans to shift focus to the liquids-rich parts
of North America, and expects its liquids production in the
continent to rise to over 60,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) by 2015
from about 25,000 bbl/d in 2012.
The company expects to spend $1.8 billion in North America
this year, about $400 million lower than 2011 as it cuts down on
dry gas production.
However, over 40 percent of the capital program will focus
on liquids-rich opportunities, it said in a statement.
Spending in the Eagle Ford play will increase to $500
million in 2012 from $350 million last year.
The company expects to spend about $1.2 billion in the North
Sea in 2012, and sees production to average between 95,000 boepd
to 110,000 boepd.
Talisman is looking to sell between $1 billion to $2 billion
of non-core assets in the North Sea this year.
Talisman Chief Executive John Manzoni had earlier said North
Sea operational problems have overshadowed positive results in
other parts of the company's portfolio.
"The area (North Sea) is experiencing some physical and
government issues, especially concerning the recent tax hikes.
However, they are still good assets, but it really comes down to
how economic they are," Pervaiz added.