Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
March 26 Canada's Talisman Energy Inc said it discovered light oil at one of its wells in Kurdistan in northern Iraq.
"We have tested only a portion of an upper zone, but we have clear indications that there is oil here," said Richard Herbert, executive vice-president of international exploration.
Herbert said the company will now drill deep and conduct more extensive testing at the Kurdamir-2 well over the summer.
Talisman, which had been cutting back on natural gas spending to cope with weak prices, is the operator of the Kurdamir block, with a 40 percent working interest.
Its joint venture partner for Kurdamir is Canadian-based oil explorer WesternZagros Resources, which also holds 40 percent interest.
The tests showed there was no presence of water, WesternZagros said in a separate statement.
Talisman shares closed at C$13.10 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while WesternZagros shares closed at 67 Canadian cents on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS