UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco signs deals to build Gulf's biggest shipyard
* Production from 2019, full capacity by 2022 (Adds financial and business details, changes dateline)
May 1 Canadian oil and gas company Talisman Energy Inc reported a first-quarter loss as production fell 19 percent.
The company, which is selling assets and refocusing operations to deal with low natural-gas prices, posted a net loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a profit of $291 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Production from 2019, full capacity by 2022 (Adds financial and business details, changes dateline)
HONG KONG, May 31 Chinese online tutoring company Yuanfudao said on Wednesday it raised $120 million from private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings , putting it among a raft of unicorns valued at more than $1 billion in the world's second largest economy.