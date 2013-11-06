Nov 6 Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman
Energy Inc reported a smaller quarterly net loss
compared with the year-earlier quarter, when it took a $1.04
billion impairment charge.
The company's net loss narrowed to $54 million, or 5 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $731
million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lower North American gas prices and hedging losses weighed
on the results, but the impact was partially offset by increased
output and higher prices of natural gas liquids and oil.
Talisman Energy, in which activist investor Carl Icahn holds
a 6.96 percent stake, said full-year production in its two core
areas, the Americas and Asia Pacific, is expected to meet or
exceed estimates.
The company is focusing on operations in North and South
America and Southeast Asia as earnings weaken and its North Sea
operations falter.
Full-year liquids production in North America is expected to
come in at the top end of its outlook at 35,000 barrels per day,
Talisman Energy said.
"Our internal analysis, together with external advice,
confirms that a two-region model, with disciplined capital
programs and steady operational improvements, is the best route
to higher value for Talisman shareholders," Chief Executive Hal
Kvisle said in a statement on Wednesday.
Kvisle took up top role last September following the abrupt
departure of John Manzoni and is taking the company's focus away
from low-value natural gas.
Talisman said it continued to make good progress toward its
planned asset sale target of $2 billion to $3 billion.
Icahn took a stake in the struggling oil producer last month
and said that he intended to discuss strategic alternatives with
the management.
However, some analysts are doubtful of his ability to force
dramatic changes.