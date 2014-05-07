May 7 Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No.5 independent oil and gas producer, posted a first-quarter profit and said production rose 6 percent.

The company, which lists activist shareholder Carl Icahn as one of its largest investors, posted a net income of $491 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with a loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production averaged 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

