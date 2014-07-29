Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
July 29 Canada's Talisman Energy Inc, which has been approached by Spain's Repsol SA for talks over a potential deal, reported a 4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in North American drilling.
The company said total production rose 4 percent to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day from 361,000 boepd.
Revenue rose to $1.24 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier.
Talisman, Canada's fifth-largest independent petroleum producer, reported a net loss of $237 million, or 23 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $97 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.