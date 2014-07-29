Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
CALGARY, Alberta, July 29 Talisman Energy Inc , Canada's No.5 independent oil company, will not offer further comment on a potential transaction with Spain's Repsol SA, it said on Tuesday.
Speaking on a conference call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings, Hal Kvisle, the company's chief executive, confirmed a press release that said the two companies were talking about a potential transaction but said he could offer no further detail on the negotiations. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.