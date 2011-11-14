(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Australia's Talison Lithium Ltd , world's biggest producer of lithium by sales, posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by foreign exchange losses.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company's profit fell to A$1.6 million, or A$1.5 a share, from A$5.8 million, or A$10.8 a share, a year ago.

Sales revenue rose about 18 percent to A$25.9 million.

Talison said first-quarter results were hurt by a 16 percent increase in the value of Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

The Perth-based miner also said it expects production of lithium concentrate in the second quarter of 2012 to be in line with that of the first quarter.

During fiscal 2012, Talison expects production and sales volumes to remain constrained until the stage 2 expansion of its Greenbushes lithium operations in Perth is commissioned in the fourth quarter.

Demand for lithium carbonate -- used in hybrid vehicles, computer and smartphone batteries -- is on the rise as countries try to depend less on crude oil for their energy needs.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.55 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)