Nov 21 Talison Lithium Ltd said on
Wednesday that it will hold talks with Chengdu Tianqi Industry
Group Co to determine if the Chinese company's takeover offer
represents a "superior proposal," as defined under an existing
friendly deal with Rockwood Holdings Inc.
Tianqi's C$7.15-a-share offer, which values the Perth-based,
Toronto-listed lithium producer at C$806 million ($807.66
million), is 65 Canadian cents a share higher than the bid from
Rockwood, a U.S.-based chemical producer.
A "superior proposal" takes into account the monetary value
of the offer, the likelihood of conditions being attached to a
takeover, and the timing required to complete a deal.
Talison produces hard rock lithium at its Greenbushes
lithium project in Western Australia, primarily for export to
China. The company also owns the Salares 7 lithium brine project
in Northern Chile.