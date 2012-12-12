Dec 12 Talison Lithium Ltd said it will
terminate buyout talks with U.S.-based chemical producer
Rockwood Holdings Inc, a week after the lithium producer
backed a sweetened takeover bid from China's Chengdu Tianqi
Industry Group Co.
Rockwood had offered to buy Talison for C$6.50 per share,
below Tianqi's revised offer of C$7.50 each. The Rockwood offer
valued Talison at C$724 million, while Tianqi's offer values the
miner at C$847 million.
Talison's board last week recommended that shareholders
accept the Tianqi offer in the absence of a new bid from
Rockwood.
Rockwood said in November that it was not interested in a
bidding war.
Talison said on Wednesday it will pay Rockwood a C$7 million
break fee.
Shares of Perth-based Talison, which is valued by the market
at C$812 million, closed at C$7.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Tuesday.