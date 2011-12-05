Dec 5 Australia's Talison Lithium Ltd said it signed 2012 contracts with some customers at 15 percent higher price, sending shares of the world's biggest lithium producer up 11 percent.

Talison has signed contracts with customers in China, Europe, United States and Japan across a range of lithium concentrate products, and was also negotiating similar price increases with the rest of its customers.

Demand for lithium carbonate -- used in hybrid vehicles, computer and smartphone batteries -- is on the rise as countries try to depend less on crude oil for their energy needs.

In August, Talison said it will not see the impact of higher prices until the end of the 2011, when current sales contracts are renegotiated.

Shares of Talison were trading up 11 percent at C$3.30 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.