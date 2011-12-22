Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
Dec 22 Talison Lithium expects congestion at the Port of Bunbury in western Australia to delay lithium concentrate shipment and reduce sales in the December quarter.
The Perth, Australia-based company said about 38,000 tonnes of its lithium concentrate sales that were ready for shipment earlier this month will be delayed into early January.
Toronto-listed Talison, one of the world's top producers of lithium, said the delay wouldn't affect 2012 sales.
The company, which inked a 15 percent price hike with customers for all its products for the first half of next year, said it has concluded those negotiations.
Lithium-ion batteries, used in electric cars and personal electronics, are driving demand growth for lithium, a volatile metal mined primarily in Chile, Argentina and Australia.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.27 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
