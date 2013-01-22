FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 22 Taliworks Corp Bhd , a Malaysian water and waste management company, said on Tuesday its 55 percent subsidiary Cerah Sama Sdn Bhd received regulatory approval to sell 750 million ringgit ($247.16 million) worth of Islamic bonds.
The country's securities commission approved the bond issue by Cerah Sama, which owns and operates the concession for a 11-kilometer highway in the country's capital.
"Proceeds will be utilised to refinance existing medium-term notes, finance investments, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes," Taliworks said.
Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the principle adviser, lead arranger, lead manager, security and facility agent for the programme. ($1 = 3.0345 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah. Editing by Jane Merriman)
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.