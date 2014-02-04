LONDON Feb 4 TalkTalk said on Tuesday:

* Q3 total revenue up 5.1 percent to 436 million stg (q3 fy13: 415 million stg)

* Q3 on-net revenue up by 9.6 percent year-on-year to 320 million stg (q3 fy13: 292 million stg)

* 175,000 tv customers added in third quarter, taking base to 732,000

* On track for fy14 guidance and medium-term targets of 4 percent revenue cagr (fy14-17)

* Q3 110,000 total broadband net adds (+7,000 excluding post office migration) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: