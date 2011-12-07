LONDON Dec 7 A consortium led by three
leisure industry veterans is poised to rescue Britain's biggest
nightclub operator Luminar in a deal that would save up to 3,000
jobs, the Times reported on Wednesday.
Administrator to Luminar, which collapsed in October due to
an 80 million pound debt, was in talks on Tuesday with Peter
Marks, a former executive of Brook Leisure and Sports Cafe
Holdings, over a deal worth up to 45 million pounds.
A deal involving almost all of the 64 Luminar nightclubs
could be announced as early as Wednesday or Thursday, according
to the newspaper.
Any deal, according to the article, is believed to not
include the 12 loss-making clubs closed by administrators from
Ernst & Young in recent days, with the loss of 330
jobs.
None of the parties involved were immediately available for
comment.