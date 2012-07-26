* Talksport signs deal for English FA Cup matches
* Includes Community Shield and England friendlies
LONDON, July 26 Radio station Talksport
continued its expansion on Thursday by signing an agreement for
rights to broadcast FA Cup soccer matches in the UK and abroad,
as well as selected England soccer friendlies in Britain.
Talksport, owned by UTV Media Plc, said that for the
first time it would broadcast live commentary of FA Cup matches
in Britain and globally from the start of the new soccer season
up until the end of the 2017/18 season.
The group added that the deal also included worldwide rights
for the season opening Community Shield and UK rights for
selected England international friendlies.
UTV Media declined to say how much it paid for the rights.
In April Talksport, which has a UK audience of over 3.2
million listeners, agreed a deal with the English Premier League
to broadcast soccer commentaries to Asia, North America and
Africa next season.