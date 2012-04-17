* UK radio station to broadcast Premier League overseas
* Talksport to offer commentaries in Spanish and Mandarin
By Keith Weir
LONDON, April 17 Radio station Talksport will
expand beyond its British base when it begins broadcasting
soccer commentaries to Asia, North America and Africa from next
season following an agreement with the English Premier League
announced on Tuesday.
Talksport, owned by UTV Media Plc, will broadcast in
Spanish and Mandarin as well as English in what the company
called its most important expansion since its launch in 2000.
"I'm really excited about the potential for talkSPORT as a
global brand, invoking the same passion in listeners and
advertisers overseas as it does in the UK," said Scott Taunton,
chief executive of the radio station.
The four-season deal stating later this year enables the
company to broadcast commentaries on all 380 Premier League
games outside of Europe.
The commentaries will be available on the Internet and via
mobile phone apps, while the company is also seeking local radio
partners to transmit them. Talksport broadcasts 64 games a
season on radio in Britain.
Parent company UTV, based in Northern Ireland, said it would
cost around 800,000 pounds ($1.3 million) to set up the venture,
which was expected to make a loss of around one million pounds
in the first year before moving to breakeven in the second year
and profit thereafter.
The company will hire 40 additional staff and has the tricky
problem of finding Mandarin and Spanish-speaking commentators
who can cover the matches from stadiums or studios in London.
The English Premier League has a huge global following and
its television revenues for overseas rights have increased to
1.4 billion pounds under the current three-year deal.
"We were blown away by some of the numbers," Taunton told
Reuters, citing research showing that for example 56 percent of
people in Indonesia said they were Premier League fans.
The value of the radio rights was not announced. The deal
came on the day that the German soccer league announced a record
2.5 billion euro television deal.
Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore welcomed
the partnership.
"As we're seeing in the closing stages of this season the
Barclays Premier League is a compelling competition and radio
rights are important to ensuring that as many fans as possible
can follow the League and their club," he said.
One piece of tradition will remain. BBC World Service will
retain the rights to broadcast the second half of two matches
each week to listeners around the globe.