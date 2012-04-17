* UK radio station to broadcast Premier League overseas

* Talksport to offer commentaries in Spanish and Mandarin

By Keith Weir

LONDON, April 17 Radio station Talksport will expand beyond its British base when it begins broadcasting soccer commentaries to Asia, North America and Africa from next season following an agreement with the English Premier League announced on Tuesday.

Talksport, owned by UTV Media Plc, will broadcast in Spanish and Mandarin as well as English in what the company called its most important expansion since its launch in 2000.

"I'm really excited about the potential for talkSPORT as a global brand, invoking the same passion in listeners and advertisers overseas as it does in the UK," said Scott Taunton, chief executive of the radio station.

The four-season deal stating later this year enables the company to broadcast commentaries on all 380 Premier League games outside of Europe.

The commentaries will be available on the Internet and via mobile phone apps, while the company is also seeking local radio partners to transmit them. Talksport broadcasts 64 games a season on radio in Britain.

Parent company UTV, based in Northern Ireland, said it would cost around 800,000 pounds ($1.3 million) to set up the venture, which was expected to make a loss of around one million pounds in the first year before moving to breakeven in the second year and profit thereafter.

The company will hire 40 additional staff and has the tricky problem of finding Mandarin and Spanish-speaking commentators who can cover the matches from stadiums or studios in London.

The English Premier League has a huge global following and its television revenues for overseas rights have increased to 1.4 billion pounds under the current three-year deal.

"We were blown away by some of the numbers," Taunton told Reuters, citing research showing that for example 56 percent of people in Indonesia said they were Premier League fans.

The value of the radio rights was not announced. The deal came on the day that the German soccer league announced a record 2.5 billion euro television deal.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore welcomed the partnership.

"As we're seeing in the closing stages of this season the Barclays Premier League is a compelling competition and radio rights are important to ensuring that as many fans as possible can follow the League and their club," he said.

One piece of tradition will remain. BBC World Service will retain the rights to broadcast the second half of two matches each week to listeners around the globe.