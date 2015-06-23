LONDON, June 23 Britain's TalkTalk will
offer fibre-optic broadband with gigabit-a-second speeds at no
extra cost when it switches on its own network in York, northern
England, later this year, throwing down the gauntlet on price to
rivals.
TalkTalk teamed up with pay-TV group Sky and
AIM-listed CityFibre to build its own network in the
city, taking fibre connections right into premises.
In other parts of the country, TalkTalk relies on BT's
fibre network, which generally uses slower copper wires
for the last metres into the home.
"We have never seen this as a premium product," TalkTalk
Chief Executive Dido Harding said in an interview on Tuesday.
"The way that you make building fibre to premises affordable
is getting very high take up, and the way you get high take is
having a very compelling price. You can't get any more
compelling than no extra cost."
Speeds of a gigabit a second are about 40 times faster than
the average 22.8 megabits-a-second rate in Britain in November
2014, according to regulator Ofcom, and enable customers to
download a high-definition movie in less than 30 seconds.
TalkTalk customers with access to its network in York will
pay from 21.70 pounds ($34.16) a month from the autumn, the
company said.
Harding said the company was asking residents and businesses
in other parts of York whether they also wanted a superfast
network, and it could build in other cities if York was
successful.
Analysts have said the project is also designed to put
pressure on BT, to show other providers can go it alone and
build their own fibre network if the national infrastructure
provider does not offer terms they find acceptable.
($1 = 0.6352 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)