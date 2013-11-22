By Kate Holton
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 22 UK group TalkTalk Telecom
will look to pay a special dividend as a drop-off in
the level of investment needed for its television service
coincides with a period of rapid customer growth, its chief
executive said on Friday.
Dido Harding told a Morgan Stanley investor conference in
Barcelona she hoped to pay out excess cash to show her
confidence in a group that is growing strongly and enjoying a
slowdown in the rate of customers leaving the service.
"This is a highly cash generative business," she said. "It's
one of the reasons why we have grown our dividend in the first
half by 15.9 percent, even though we've been investing all this
money in our TV business.
"As we come off the peak of subscriber acquisition costs
investment it won't be long before the balance sheet gets to
that one times debt-to-EBITDA whereupon I think we will look
forward to having a really good conversation with our
shareholders on how best to return some of that excess cash."
TalkTalk, which targets the budget market with packages of
fixed-line broadband and telephony, a basic pay-TV service and
mobile, reported results earlier this month showing the group
snapping up new customers.
First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation nearly halved to 76 million pounds due to the
exceptional costs of its investing in its TV products, on
revenue up 1.8 percent at 843 million pounds, but the company
has already committed to increasing the full-year dividend by at
least 15 percent.
Net debt was up 20 percent on a year ago at 473 million
pounds.
Analysts expect annual EBITDA to fall an underlying 31
percent this year to around 244 million euros followed by a rise
to 334 million next year and 387 milion in the year ending March
2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Harding said at the time of results that the fight between
bigger rivals BT and BSkyB to win sports fans had
not really hurt demand for its lower-priced 'value' packages of
broadband and TV as there was a clear market for people who
don't want to pay a premium for sportsidn.
Broadband churn had spiked when rival BT started offering
live English Premier League soccer for free to its broadband
customers, but the churn, or rate that customers dropped the
service, had since come down.
"We did see a tick-up in churn in the first few weeks of the
football season, where to be honest for a few weeks our
customers and our own sales agents began to believe the PR that
BT Sport was really for free and that they'd save money,"
Harding said on Friday.
"The truth of the matter is that our customers don't save
money by switching to BT for BT Sport. As we've got that message
more clearly out ... we've seen that churn start to come back
down off that peak."