LONDON Oct 26 Police arrested a 15-year-old boy
in Northern Ireland on Monday over a cyber attack on British
broadband provider TalkTalk that may have led to the
theft of data from its more than 4 million customers.
The company has said the Oct. 21 attack, for which it
received a ransom demand on Friday, was not as serious as first
feared and it did not believe those behind the attack would be
able to steal money from its customers.
"A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Computer
Misuse Act offences. He has been taken into custody at a County
Antrim police station where he will later be interviewed," the
Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
The police said they were searching an address in Northern
Ireland in connection with the arrest.
A spokeswoman for TalkTalk said the company had been
informed of the arrest.
"We are grateful for the swift response and hard work of the
police. We will continue to assist in the ongoing
investigation," she said in a statement.
