(Adds arrested youth bailed)
LONDON Nov 25 An 18-year-old youth from Wales
who was detained on Tuesday in the fifth arrest connected to a
cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk was bailed on
Wednesday pending further investigations, police said in a
statement.
Police searched an address in the town of Llanelli on
Tuesday and took the youth into custody on suspicion of
blackmail. They did not name him or provide any further details.
He was bailed to a date in March 2016 while police inquiries
continue.
TalkTalk said on Oct. 23 it had received a ransom demand
from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for the
attack. It said the demand for payment came by email into the
corporate email account of Chief Executive Dido Harding.
The four others who have been arrested as part of the
investigation into the TalkTalk hack are three younger teenagers
and one 20-year-old man.
All four are suspected of Computer Misuse Act offences and
have been bailed pending further inquiries.
The Oct. 21 attack, which experts said appeared to use
well-established hacking techniques, resulted in the theft of
data from some of the phone and broadband provider's 4 million
customers.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by Stephen Addison)