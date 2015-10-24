UPDATE 2-Repeat showing for ITV's ad market as Crozier bows out
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk (Adds reaction, share price)
LONDON Oct 24 British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Saturday it did not believe the authors of a cyberattack against it this week would be able to steal money from its customers.
The firm said on Friday it had received a ransom demand from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for the cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.
"We now expect the amount of financial information that may have been accessed to be materially lower than initially believed and would on its own not enable a criminal to take money from your account," the firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk (Adds reaction, share price)
(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text) By Jeffrey Dastin SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 Earlier this year, engineers at Wal-Mart Stores Inc who track rivals' prices online got a rude surprise: the technology they were using to check Amazon.com several million times a day suddenly stopped working. Losing access to Amazon.com Inc's data was no small matter. Like most big retailers, Wal-Mart relies on computer programs that scan prices on competi