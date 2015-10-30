LONDON Oct 30 A cyber attack on British
telecoms company TalkTalk accessed the bank details of
more than 20,000 customers, the company said on Friday,
describing it as a much lower figure than originally feared.
TalkTalk shocked customers last week when the broadband, TV,
mobile and fixed-line service provider said it had been hacked,
potentially putting the private details of its 4 million
customers into the hands of criminals.
The company has since said the attack was smaller than
originally expected. It said less than 21,000 unique bank
account numbers and sort codes had been accessed. Less than
28,000 obscured bank details were accessed while less than 1.2
million customer email addresses, names and phone numbers were
accessed.
TalkTalk said credit and debit card details could not be
used for financial transactions.
"Today we can confirm that the scale of attack was much
smaller than we originally suspected, but this does not take
away from how seriously we take what has happened and our
investigation is still on going," Chief Executive Dido Harding
said.
"On behalf of everyone at TalkTalk, I would like to
apologise to all our customers."
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the
attack.
