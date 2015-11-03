LONDON Nov 3 British police have made a fourth
arrest in connection with a cyber attack on telecoms company
TalkTalk (TALK.L) in which the company said bank details of more
than 20,000 customers were hacked.
A 16-year-old boy from Norwich in eastern England was in
custody and his address was being searched, London police said
in a statement on Tuesday.
On Saturday, a 20-year-old man from Staffordshire, central
England, was arrested, following the arrests of a 16-year-old
boy in west London and a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland.
All three have been released on bail.
TalkTalk shocked customers last month when the broadband,
TV, mobile and fixed-line service provider said it had been
hacked, potentially putting the private details of its 4 million
customers into the hands of criminals.
The company has since said the attack was smaller than first
thought. It said fewer than 21,000 unique bank account numbers
and sort codes had been accessed.
Fewer than 28,000 obscured bank details were accessed, and
fewer than 1.2 million customer email addresses, names and phone
numbers accessed.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Andrew Roche)