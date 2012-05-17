* Full-year core earnings up 18 pct to 326 mln stg
* On track for return to customer growth in current quarter
* Shares up as much as 19 pct
LONDON, May 17 British broadband provider
TalkTalk raised its profitability target and pledged to
pay higher dividends on Thursday, predicting its drive to
improve service would see it return to customer growth this
quarter.
The group, which competes with BT, Virgin Media
and BSkyB, has been battling with a reputation
for poor customer service and is striving to return to customer
growth by the first six-months of 2012.
TalkTalk, spun out of retailer Carphone Warehouse in
March 2010, said on Thursday it had lost 13,000 customers in the
final quarter of the year, compared with a loss of 43,000
subscribers in the previous quarter.
The loss of 13,000 gave the group a total customer base of
4.07 million.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said efforts to improve
customer service were working and the group was on track to
deliver total customer growth in the current quarter.
"It's been the slow patient grinding out of making
improvements to the experience our customers get," she said in
an interview. "These are the best customer numbers we've
delivered in 18 months."
More than 385,000 customers had signed up to the group's
HomeSafe service, she said, and they were less likely to defect
to other operators as a result. The service, which launched a
year ago, gives parents more control over the sites their
children can visit.
TalkTalk posted full-year revenue down 4 percent to 1.7
billion pounds, with headline core earnings up 18 percent to 326
million, ahead of forecasts, due to cost cuts and improved
customer retention.
It hit a core earnings margin target of 20 percent ahead of
schedule and said it would now raise its medium term target to
25 percent. It also pledged to raise the dividend in 2013 and
2014 by at least 15 percent per year.
"Our strategy has delivered a materially more profitable and
stable customer base and a leaner, more efficient cost
structure, giving us a strong platform from which to invest in
growth opportunities such as YouView," Harding said, in
reference to the new online TV service that will launch this
year.
Shares in TalkTalk rose as much as 19 percent to a
three-month high of 158 pence, with analysts at Daniel Stewart
describing the results as "very, very good".
"This is a material qualitative improvement in performance
indicating that TalkTalk now has a cash-generative operation
capable of leveraging its broadband market share with
content-based added-value," they said.