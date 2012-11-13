LONDON Nov 13 Telecoms operator TalkTalk
said it expected to return to revenue growth in this
financial year after a fall in its total customer base pushed
first-half sales down 2 percent.
The company, which launched its own YouView television
service in September, said on Tuesday first-half revenue was 828
million pounds ($1.3 billion). Underlying core earnings for its
first half rose 6.2 percent to 155 million pounds.
Its total net customer base fell by 4,000 in the second
quarter, it said. However, it added 66,000 more profitable fully
unbundled customers, its best performance in two years.
Second-quarter average revenue per user from its on-net
customers rose to 25.37 pounds from 23.99 pounds a year ago.
It said it was adding new TV customers at the rate of 1,000
a day, while it was also seeing strong demand for its mobile
offer.