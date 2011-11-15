(Adds details, analyst reaction, shares)

* Net broadband customers fall 43,000

* H1 revenue 844 mln stg vs 887 mln stg

* Sees FY EPS at top of 15.5-16.5 pence range

LONDON, Nov 15 TalkTalk Telecom lost a higher-than-expected 43,000 customers in the second quarter as it struggled to shed its reputation for poor customer service, leading it to downgrade its revenue forecast for the year.

Chief Executive Dido Harding said the group was taking steps to improve its customer service and was seeing fewer complaints, but it would take longer to change customer perceptions.

"There is a lag between these initiatives and improvements in customer numbers, but we are confident that the effects will soon become apparent," she said.

Regulator Ofcom slapped a record 3 million fine on the group in August for sending out the wrong bills to customers.

The company, which competes with BT and Virgin Media , said its revenue was stabilising, but it now expected no uplift in the second half from the first, when revenue fell 5 percent to 844 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

It had previously forecast a recovery in the second-half, both in revenue and levels of churn.

However, the group which sponsors ITV's Saturday night ratings hit 'The X Factor', said its strategy to move its customers onto its own more-profitable network was helping its bottom line. It switched 83,000 customers in the quarter.

It reported a 20 percent rise in first-half core earnings to 146 million pounds, and said its earnings per share for the year would be at the top of its 15.5 pence to 16.5 pence target range.

Shares in the group, which have fallen 20 percent since Jan. 1, were 3.9 percent lower at 123.5 pence by 0915 GMT.

Analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said the broadband net losses were almost twice as bad as it was expecting.

"In our view the reputational damage from numerous reports of TalkTalk's poor customer service is having a negative impact on churn and will take a long time to repair," they said.

"We believe TalkTalk's deteriorating market position means both its medium term 20 percent EBITDA margin target may also be at risk as the company will have to invest more than expected in subscriber retention and acquisition." ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)