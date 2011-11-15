* Net broadband customers fall 43,000
* H1 revenue 844 mln stg vs 887 mln stg
* Sees FY EPS at top of 15.5-16.5 pence range
* Shares down 2.4 pct
(Adds CEO comments on return to growth)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 15 TalkTalk Telecom
lost a higher-than-expected 43,000 customers in the second
quarter as it struggled to shed its reputation for poor customer
service, leading it to downgrade its revenue forecast for the
year.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said the group was taking steps
to improve its customer service and was seeing fewer complaints,
but it would take longer to change customer perceptions.
"It is taking longer for us to translate
improvements in customer service into positive growth," she told
reporters on Tuesday.
Regulator Ofcom slapped a record 3 million pound fine on the
group in August for sending out the wrong bills to customers.
The company, which competes with BT and Virgin Media
, said its revenue was stabilising, but it now expected
no uplift in the second half from the first, when revenue fell 5
percent to 844 million pounds ($1.3 billion).
It had previously forecast a recovery in the second-half,
both in revenue and levels of churn.
Harding said she was expecting TalkTalk to return to
customer growth sometime between January and June 2012. The
company had said it would be adding customers by the end of
2011.
TalkTalk's larger rival BT maintained its strong growth in
retail broadband in the second quarter, when it added 166,000
new customers.
However, the group which sponsors ITV's Saturday night
ratings hit 'The X Factor', said its strategy to move its
customers onto its own more-profitable network was helping its
bottom line. It switched 83,000 customers in the quarter.
It reported a 20 percent rise in first-half core earnings to
146 million pounds, and said its earnings per share for the year
would be at the top of its 15.5 pence to 16.5 pence target
range.
Shares in the group, which have fallen 20 percent since Jan.
1, were 2.4 percent lower at 125.4 pence by 1047 GMT.
Analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said the
broadband net losses were almost twice as bad as it was
expecting.
"In our view the reputational damage from numerous reports
of TalkTalk's poor customer service is having a negative impact
on churn and will take a long time to repair," they said.
"We believe TalkTalk's deteriorating market position means
both its medium term 20 percent EBITDA margin target may also be
at risk as the company will have to invest more than expected in
subscriber retention and acquisition."
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Jon Loades-Carter)