LONDON Nov 15 British broadband company TalkTalk said 300,000 of its customers had signed up to its new fixed-price contracts since they launched in October, improving levels of loyalty albeit with a cost in earnings growth this year.

The company rebranded with the slogan "TalkTalk For Everyone" last month, seeking to re-establish itself as a trusted provider after its reputation was damaged by a high profile cyber attack a year ago.

"We have relaunched the brand completely," Chief Executive Dido Harding said in an interview after the company gave a muted annual profit forecast that pushed its shares six percent lower.

"We are on a journey from being seen as a cheap challenger to becoming a proper value-for-money player," she added. TalkTalk has almost four million broadband subscribers.

She said customers moving to long-term fixed-price plans would affect revenue and profit growth this year, but the changes would lead to further improvement in its churn rate, which measures the number of customers switching providers.

"There is some short-term ARPU - average revenue per user - dilution on the back of the re-contracting," she said.

The group said earlier that full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), would be towards the bottom end of its 320-360 million pound range.

Analysts were already forecasting on average 320 million pounds, up from 260 million a year ago, according to a company-supplied consensus.

The group reported core earnings of 130 million pounds, up 44 percent and ahead of market forecasts, for the six months to end-September. Revenue fell 1.1 percent to 902 million pounds.

It lost 20,000 broadband subscribers from its own network in the second quarter, in addition to 9,000 in the first.

Harding said she was confident TalkTalk would return to both subscriber and revenue growth in the next financial year.

Separately on Tuesday, a teenage boy admitted seven hacking offences linked with the cyber attack on TalkTalk.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the charges at Norwich Youth Court in eastern England, the Metropolitan Police's Cyber Crime Unit said. (Editing by Keith Weir)