BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :
* Acquisition of blinkbox and Tesco broadband
* Assets have been acquired free of debt and as a single transaction for cash
* Integration of blinkbox with our existing TV business is expected to begin immediately with benefits of restructuring combined platform and revenue synergies expected to flow from end of calendar 2015
* Have also acquired Tesco's broadband and voice base (c75,000 broadband and c20,000 voice households)
* Customers will be transferred across to TalkTalk network over coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO