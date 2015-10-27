(Adds details, statement)

LONDON Oct 27 A 15-year-old boy arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with a huge cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk has been released on bail, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, who has not been publicly named, was arrested on Monday in connection with last week's attack. It was one of the biggest in Britain and may have led to the theft of personal data from among the firm's more than 4 million customers.

Police arrested the boy on the suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences and searched his home - a small terraced property on a housing estate where the curtains were drawn on Tuesday morning, according to a Reuters photographer.

"A 15-year-old youth, arrested in County Antrim yesterday as part of the investigation into the alleged theft of data from the firm TalkTalk, has been released on bail pending further enquiries," Northern Ireland police said in a statement.

News of the arrest, plus a hardline approach taken by the firm to customers wanting to leave their contracts without paying a penalty, helped shares in TalkTalk rebound from a sharp fall in the wake of the attack.

The stock was up 14 percent in the early afternoon on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation of 2.5 billion pounds.

The company, founded 12 years ago to target the budget end of the communications market, also told customers they would have to pay to leave their contracts early unless they could show money had been stolen as a direct result of the hack.

The company has said that credit and debit card numbers were protected, and any bank account details that were stolen were not sufficient for criminals to access accounts.

"In the unlikely event that money is stolen from a customer's bank account as a direct result of the cyber attack (rather than as a result of any other information given out by a customer) then as a gesture of goodwill, on a case-by-case basis, we will waive termination fees," it said late on Monday.

The move upset many TalkTalk customers, who complained on forums on the company's website, but will relieve investors worried that the group would face an exodus of customers if it waived charges.

The attack, which experts said seemed to use well-established and unsophisticated hacking techniques, will however prompt questions as to how strong the firm's security was, especially as it was the third such incident to hit the firm this year.

Experts believe the website was hacked into via a SQL injection technique, which typically inserts malicious code into an entry field of a Web form in order to seize control of the database underpinning the site.

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, in which thousands of infected computers are targeted at a particular computer or website, could have also played a role, but mainly as a means of distracting the company's security personnel.

"DDoS and SQL injection attacks are relatively unsophisticated," said Graham Cluley, UK security expert, adding that they were relatively simple to pull off. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton in London, Cathal McNaughton in County Antrim and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt.; Editing by Mark Heinrich)