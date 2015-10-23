LONDON Oct 23 British broadband company TalkTalk said a "material number" of its 4 million customers had been affected by a cyber attack that resulted in data being potentially stolen.

"The criminals have hacked into our systems and downloaded a very significant amount of data," Chief Executive Dido Harding told BBC television.

"I am confident a material number of our customers have been affected which is why I am taking the precaution of warning all of our customers."

She said she did know at this stage whether the stolen data was encrypted. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)