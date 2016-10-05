Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
LONDON Britain's data protection regulator said on Wednesday it fined British broadband provider TalkTalk 400,000 pounds ($509,000) for security failings that allowed hackers to launch a cyber-attack last year.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said TalkTalk could have prevented the attack last October if it had taken basic steps to protect customers' information, and described how the hackers accessed data "with ease".
Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said TalkTalk should have done more to safeguard its customers.
"Today's record fine acts as a warning to others that cyber security is not an IT issue, it is a boardroom issue," Denham said in a statement.
The attack affected around four percent of the company's 4 million customers and cost it around 60 million pounds.
Shares in TalkTalk, which competes with BT, Sky and Virgin Media, traded up 0.7 percent at 211 pence at 1255 GMT.
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.