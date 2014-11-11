LONDON Nov 11 British broadband company TalkTalk said 115,000 customers signed up to its TV service in the second quarter, while its broadband service saw the strongest growth in four years, with its base increasing by 15,000 net users.

The additional customers helped revenue increase by 3.6 percent to 437 million pounds ($693 million) in the quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Its headline core earnings for the first half grew 44.7 percent to 110 million pounds, and it said it expected to deliver revenue growth of at least 4 percent and strong growth in core earnings for the full year. (1 US dollar = 0.6309 British pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Karolin Schaps)