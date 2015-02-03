LONDON Feb 3 British broadband supplier TalkTalk posted a 4.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, broadly in line with market expectations, after it recorded its strongest combined take-up of mobile, TV and fibre offers.

The group, which posted revenue of 449 million pounds, said 50,000 people had taken mobile, 115,000 TV and 88,000 fibre, while its broadband base rose by 15,000.

Chief Executive Dido Harding said TalkTalk was ideally positioned with a value offer of broadband, TV, phone and mobile services in an industry undergoing major changes.

TalkTalk's bigger rival BT is in talks to buy the country's biggest mobile operator EE, which will also give it a "quad play" offer.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)