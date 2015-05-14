* Raises revenue growth target to 5 pct from 4 pct
* Posts 15 pct rise in full-year earnings
* Shares up 1.7 pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 14 British broadband company
TalkTalk raised its revenue growth target on Thursday
after it said more customers were adding TV and mobile services
to their broadband packages as well as upgrading to faster fibre
connections.
The group said it expected revenue to grow by 5 percent for
the next two years, better than its previous 4 percent target,
after it posted a 15 percent rise in earnings for the year to
end-March.
TalkTalk, like its competitors BT and Virgin Media
, offers a "quad play" of telephone, broadband, mobile
and TV services, aiming to increase the amount each customer
spends with it. Sky is also planning to add a mobile
offer.
"Our value-for-money quad play is really working," Chief
Executive Dido Harding said on Thursday.
"By selling all four products, rather than focusing just on
one, we are getting the broadband base growing, and we are
seeing growth in mobile, fibre and TV."
She said TalkTalk had sold 1 million additional services,
such as TV and mobile, to customers in the last year, and it
added 47,000 phone and broadband net customers in the final
quarter.
Competition in the broadband market will ratchet up another
notch in the summer when BT will start showing Champions League
soccer on its TV service.
Harding said there was a lot of promotional "noise" from BT
and Sky, but both were trying to protect their premium content
products. "I expect to see a rational pricing environment
continue," she said.
She also ruled out buying Tesco's mobile operation
if the struggling supermarket group puts it on the block. "We've
got a really strongly performing mobile business now, we don't
need to buy a base where customers are currently being
overcharged," she said.
TalkTalk posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of 245 million pounds ($385.7 million), in line
with market expectations, on revenue up 4.2 percent to 1.8
billion pounds.
Harding said the company was on track to meet its earnings
margin target of 25 percent in its 2017 financial year.
Shares in the company, which have risen 22 percent since the
start of the year, were trading up 1.7 percent at 369 pence at
0810 GMT.
($1 = 0.6352 pounds)
